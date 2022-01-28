Kelly’s Rotherham move confirmed

Rotherham United have confirmed the signing of Georgie Kelly.
The Donegal striker was named PFAI Player of the Year following a season in which he scored 21 goals for Bohemians.
Kelly’s signed a three-and-a-half year deal with the League One promotion hopefuls.
FREEVIEW | I've come here to work and learn – Georgie
Watch a full interview with our new signing Georgie Kelly for FREE on iFollow Millers, here ⬇️#rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProudhttps://t.co/ZfSFNV73us#rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProud pic.twitter.com/pxLZ4dspX0
— Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) January 28, 2022