Kelly’s Rotherham move confirmed

Georgie Kelly. Photo Rotherham United

Rotherham United have confirmed the signing of Georgie Kelly.

The Donegal striker was named PFAI Player of the Year following a season in which he scored 21 goals for Bohemians.

Kelly’s signed a three-and-a-half year deal with the League One promotion hopefuls.

