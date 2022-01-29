Bloody Sunday “one of the most seismic events in world history” – SF Justice Spokesperson

Sinn Fein’s Justice spokesperson says that Bloody Sunday was “one of the most seismic events in world history”.

Those comments come as events to mark the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday are taking place in Derry across this weekend, to commemorate the 13 people that were shot dead by British soldiers at a civil rights march on January 30th, 1972.

Sinn Féin’s justice spokesman and South Donegal TD, Martin Kenny, says Bloody Sunday laid bare the type of society that existed in Northern Ireland at the time: