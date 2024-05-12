Man seriously injured in hit and run in Clonmany

A man has been seriously injured in an early morning hit and run in Donegal.

The man in his 60s was struck by a vehicle on Main Street, Clonmany at around 12:15am.

He was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital but has since been transferred to Beamount Hospital in Dublin where he remains in a critical condition.

A man in his 30s, understood to be the driver of the vehicle has been arrested and is currently being detained at a Garda station in Donegal.

The road remains closed at this time to facilitate a technical examination. Local diversions are in place.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.