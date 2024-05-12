Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Man seriously injured in hit and run in Clonmany

A man has been seriously injured in an early morning hit and run in Donegal.

The man in his 60s was struck by a vehicle on Main Street, Clonmany at around 12:15am.

He was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital but has since been transferred to Beamount Hospital in Dublin where he remains in a critical condition.

A man in his 30s, understood to be the driver of the vehicle has been arrested and is currently being detained at a Garda station in Donegal.

The road remains closed at this time to facilitate a technical examination. Local diversions are in place.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2024-05-12 165923
News, Top Stories

Lightning strikes in Inishowen leaving almost 500 without power

12 May 2024
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Top Stories

Man stabbed in Strabane

12 May 2024
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Man seriously injured in hit and run in Clonmany

12 May 2024
Screenshot
News, Audio, Top Stories

Buncrana election candidate hits out after posters vandalised

12 May 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2024-05-12 165923
News, Top Stories

Lightning strikes in Inishowen leaving almost 500 without power

12 May 2024
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Top Stories

Man stabbed in Strabane

12 May 2024
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Man seriously injured in hit and run in Clonmany

12 May 2024
Screenshot
News, Audio, Top Stories

Buncrana election candidate hits out after posters vandalised

12 May 2024
fire brigade NI
News, Top Stories

Firefighters battling large gorse fire in Mourne Mountains

12 May 2024
SONY DSC
News, Audio, Top Stories

Thunderstorm warning issued for Donegal

12 May 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube