DCIL set to go to planning with major expansion plans

The Donegal Centre for Independent Living has launched a strategic plan for the next three years.

The launch event was told the centre remains focused on supporting and empowering people with disabilities in Donegal to actively participate as equal citizens in society.

Among the priorities in the plan are an extension to the existing building, with the inclusion of Indoor and Outdoor Sensory Gardens.

CEO Rosaleen Doherty says much of the funding is already in place, and they hope to lodge a planning application in the coming weeks…………..

Release in full –

DCIL’s Mission is to support and empower people with disabilities in Donegal to achieve

independent living and to actively participate as equal citizens in society by having choice

and control over their own lives.

In launching DCIL’s 2021-2024 Strategic Plan today, Rosaleen Doherty, DCIL’s C.E.O.,

reflected on the Independent Living movement from Berkley California in the early 1970s to

emerge in Dublin twenty years later. She stated that DCIL’s achievements have been

significant but we’re not content to stand still – we boldly go forward with our new Strategic

Plan and our Priorities to: Support our People, Expanding our Service Offering and

Investment in new technologies and infrastructure are but a few of our priority areas.

The C.E.O. stated initiatives announced today, will see us deliver on what our stake holders,

the people with disabilities, want and what they need to enable them to live their independent

lives to their fullest. Some of the initiatives announced today include:

1. Extension to our existing building with inclusion of Indoor and Outdoor Sensory

Gardens

2. Grant Aid Fund to support our Leaders during difficult times

3. Opportunity Fund to assist our Leaders to fully participate in society

4. Scholarship Fund designed for students with disabilities in 3rd level education

5. Employee Support Programme for our PA’s

6. Dedicated Training inhouse and external

7. Additional accessible transport vehicle

DCIL can only do this with the help of our funders, the HSE and the dedication and

commitment of our Personal Assistants who provide the necessary support to our Leaders in

the Community.

Guest Speaker at the event, Jason Black, Global Endurance Athlete/Mountaineer,

commended the CEO, the DCIL Board and staff for their achievements and their fearless

passion for change and progression for the future. A firm believer of ‘having to believe it to

see it’, he spoke of always walking in your own shoes and that often the more difficult roads

lead to the beautiful destinations. Though our strategic priorities DCIL has every intention in

making these roads less difficult for people with disabilities.