A vaccines expert believes the country’s ‘in a very good place’ regarding Covid-19.

UCC Professor Liam Fanning is hopeful the numbers will decrease even further in March by the time we get to St. Patrick’s Day.

Yesterday 9,591 new Covid cases were recorded, as the number of people in intensive care has dropped to 69 this morning.

Professor Fanning says the situation regarding the virus is looking better as most of the population is vaccinated and boosted: