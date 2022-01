Derry opened their 2022 Allianz National League campaign with a 1-10 to 0-06 win over Down in Owenbeg.

Rory Gallagher’s side had nine different scorers in the game with Niall Loughlin scoring the goal.

Next up for Derry is an away trip to Offaly next Sunday.

After the game Derry boss Rory Gallagher spoke with Michael McMullan…