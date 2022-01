Steelstown Brian Og’s of Derry and Down’s Kilcoo have both sealed their places in the respective All Ireland Finals.

Steelstown claimed a 2-6 to 0-7 win over Na Gaeil and will now play Trim in the Intermediate decider after they beat St Faithleach’s 1-11 to 0-11.

Meanwhile Kilcoo beat St Finbarr’s 1-18 to 1-13 after extra time to get to the Senior Club Championship Final.

Aisling O’Reilly has the full time report…