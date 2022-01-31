Breaking: Council meeting adjourned for sixth time

Donegal Cllr Frank McBrearty is facing possible suspension from all council and Municipal District meetings as he continues to refuse to leave a meeting of council after members voted that he should.

Cllr McBrearty contends that the council no right to do so, and told the meeting this could cause a constitutional crisis.

When the meeting reconvened after a fourth adjournment, Cathaoirleach Jack Murray read an extract from the council’s standing orders which provides for penalties in the case of a member refusing to leave after a resolution that they do so.

The clause allows for a 10% reduction in remuneration and expenses for 12 months following the meeting at which the member was found to be disruptive.

Cllr McBrearty again challenged the legality of the move, and said if the council proceeded with a vote, it would precipitate a constitutional crisis.

A recorded vote was taken, with members deciding by 30 votes to one to impose the sanction.

The meeting then adjourned, and when it resumed, Cllr Murray again asked Cllr McBrearty to leave.

When he refused, Cllr Murray advised members that the next step is to suspend the councillor from all county council and municipal district meetings for a specified time. However, he said he wanted everyone to carefully consider the seriousness of such a move before a vote is taken, and the meeting was adjourned for a sixth time.