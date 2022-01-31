Matty Smith joins Derry to compete for trophies

St Pats top goalscorer in 2021 Matty Smith is the latest recruit at Derry City, joining the Brandywell club on a 2-year deal.

The 24-year old Scot began his career at his hometown club Dundee United before joining Waterford in 2020.

He moved to Inchicore at the start of last year and was top goalscorer for St Pats as they finished second in the league.

Ruaidhri Higgins was quick to make a move during the close season and was more than happy this morning to confirm that the Scot was on his way to the Brandywell.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Matty to the club” said the Manager.

“He will add to the exciting attacking options we already have here, and myself along with all the coaching staff are really excited to get working with him.”

Smith said he was coming to Derry looking to compete for trophies.

“The club has brought in some quality players recently and along with the lads who were already there, it’s now a really strong squad.’

“I am very impressed with what Ruaidhri is building here”

“…and I obviously worked with ‘Renny’ at Waterford and know how good a coach he is.”

‘I’ve been to the Brandywell before and even with few fans in you always knew you were in for a tough game. I’m really excited to be a part of this and am very much looking forward to playing in front of a packed house there.”