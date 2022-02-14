2,465 Covid-19 cases confirmed in NI

2,465 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the North in the last 24 hours.
There have been two additional covid related deaths.
437 patients are being treated for the disease in hospitals in Northern Ireland, with 13 in ICU.
2,465 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the North in the last 24 hours.
There have been two additional covid related deaths.
437 patients are being treated for the disease in hospitals in Northern Ireland, with 13 in ICU.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland