Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

7,103 new cases of Covid-19

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

A further 3,494 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported, and 3,609 positive antigen tests logged through the HSE portal.

As of 8am today, 665 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, of whom 67 are in intensive care.

Yesterday, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre was notified of 4,331 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 2,950 people registering a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

While on Saturday, there were 4,940 PCR-confirmed cases of the virus with 3,650 people registering a positive antigen test.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

covid test centre
News, Top Stories

7,103 new cases of Covid-19

14 February 2022
Danielle McLoughlin
Audio, News, Top Stories

Danielle McLaughlin trial to come before new fast-track special court

14 February 2022
covid test
News, Top Stories

2,465 Covid-19 cases confirmed in NI

14 February 2022
Mica House 5
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mica homeowners question ‘faith of the process’

14 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

covid test centre
News, Top Stories

7,103 new cases of Covid-19

14 February 2022
Danielle McLoughlin
Audio, News, Top Stories

Danielle McLaughlin trial to come before new fast-track special court

14 February 2022
covid test
News, Top Stories

2,465 Covid-19 cases confirmed in NI

14 February 2022
Mica House 5
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mica homeowners question ‘faith of the process’

14 February 2022
Donegal Junior League New Logo
News

Keadue Rovers to protest on Kilmac win

14 February 2022
brexit
Audio, News, Top Stories

Tanaiste wants protocol issues resolved before Assembly election

14 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube