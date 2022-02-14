7,103 new cases of Covid-19

A further 3,494 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported, and 3,609 positive antigen tests logged through the HSE portal.

As of 8am today, 665 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, of whom 67 are in intensive care.

Yesterday, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre was notified of 4,331 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 2,950 people registering a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

While on Saturday, there were 4,940 PCR-confirmed cases of the virus with 3,650 people registering a positive antigen test.