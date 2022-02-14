Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
McBrine marks 100th appearance with win in Oman

The Ireland men’s team secured a T-20 win over Nepal in Oman earlier this afternoon as North West player Andy McBrine marked his 100th International with victory.

Despite posting a poor batting total of 127 to catch, a great bowling effort lead by McBrine got Nepal out for 111 for 9.

Ireland did enough to win the game by 16 runs.

McBrine took 2 wickets for 13 in four overs and in the process took his International wicket tally to 99.

Shane Getkate also batted for Ireland today hitting 14.

Ireland start their ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier campaign on Friday against the UAE.

MATCH SUMMARY

Ireland Men v Nepal Men, Oman T20 Quadrangular Series, Muscat, 14 February 2022

Ireland 127 (20 overs: G Dockrell 28, C Campher 20; D Airee 4-21)
Nepal 111-9 (20 overs: D Airee 28; A McBrine 2-13, B McCarthy 2-15)

Ireland Men won by 16 runs

