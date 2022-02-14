Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Mica homeowners question ‘faith of the process’

There’s a question of faith in the process, that’s according to the PRO of the Mica Action Group.

It comes as it’s reported that the controversial sliding scale element of the enhanced Mica Redress scheme is set to be replaced by another model proposed by the SCSI.

The alternative model will cost 8 different house types.

In a social media update, PRO of the Mica Action Group, Michael Doherty confirmed that homeowner representatives are seeking a meeting with the SCSI after being asked to submit their own considerations.

Mr Doherty says the request from the SCSI is a bit late in the day:

Top Stories

covid test centre
News, Top Stories

7,103 new cases of Covid-19

14 February 2022
Danielle McLoughlin
Audio, News, Top Stories

Danielle McLaughlin trial to come before new fast-track special court

14 February 2022
covid test
News, Top Stories

2,465 Covid-19 cases confirmed in NI

14 February 2022
Mica House 5
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mica homeowners question ‘faith of the process’

14 February 2022
