Mica homeowners question ‘faith of the process’

There’s a question of faith in the process, that’s according to the PRO of the Mica Action Group.

It comes as it’s reported that the controversial sliding scale element of the enhanced Mica Redress scheme is set to be replaced by another model proposed by the SCSI.

The alternative model will cost 8 different house types.

In a social media update, PRO of the Mica Action Group, Michael Doherty confirmed that homeowner representatives are seeking a meeting with the SCSI after being asked to submit their own considerations.

Mr Doherty says the request from the SCSI is a bit late in the day: