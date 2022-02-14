Multiple fixed charge penalty notices handed out by Gardai over the weekend

A number of motorists have been handed fixed charge penalty notices after being caught speeding in Donegal over the weekend.

On Saturday night, Buncrana Roads Policing Unit while conducting a speed check on the N13, detected a vehicle travelling at 123KPH in a 100KPH speed zone.

A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued to the driver.

Meanwhile, a number of Fixed Charge Penalty Notices were also handed out to motorists who were caught speeding by Lifford Gardaí yesterday as part of a speed check in a 60KPH zone at Murlog. One driver was detected travelling at a speed of 85KPH.

Gardai say at the time of the detections road conditions were wet.