Police are warning businesses in Strabane and Derry to be wary of the circulation of counterfeit notes.

They say they are continuing to receive reports of counterfeit currency being passed in the Derry City and Strabane areas.

Businesses and members of the public are being encouraged to check any notes to ensure they are legal tender.

Anyone who has received counterfeit currency or who is aware of someone attempting to pass any counterfeit notes is asked to contact police on 101.