Wind warning issued for Donegal on Wednesday

An orange wind warning has been issued for County Donegal this Wednesday.

Storm Dudley will cross the North of the island, bringing ‘damaging gusts of up to 130 kilometres per hour.

Met Eireann’s also warned of high tide leading to some coastal flooding.

Amber alerts have also been issued by the UK Met Office in Antrim and Derry.

Monday 14 February 2022. The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads over the next few days as Met Eireann has issued Orange and Yellow weather warnings for strong winds.

An Orange Weather Warning has been issued for Donegal for Wednesday night and Thursday morning, due to Storm Dudley. Westerly winds associated with Storm Dudley will reach mean speeds of 65 – 80km/h with damaging gusts of 100 – 130km/h, stronger on exposed coasts and on high ground. A combination of high tide and strong winds will lead to some coastal flooding.

A Yellow Warning has been issued for Clare, Donegal, Galway and Mayo for Wednesday and for a time on Thursday, as Storm Dudley brings Westerly winds that will reach mean speeds of 50 – 65km/h with damaging gusts of 80 – 110km/h, stronger on exposed coasts and on high ground. A combination of high tide and strong winds will lead to some coastal flooding.

Road users in areas affected by the Orange Warning are advised to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey. The following advice is being given to road users. Motorists;

Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds, especially on exposed routes such as dual carriageways and motorways. High sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds.

Beware of objects being blown onto the road. Expect road conditions to change quickly in high winds so reduce your speed.

Watch out for falling/fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road.

Drivers should allow extra space between themselves and vulnerable road users, such as cyclists and motorcyclists as they may be blown off course by strong winds.

Drivers need to slow down in wet weather conditions, to avoid the risk of aquaplaning. Drivers should also leave a bigger gap between themselves and the vehicle in front.

If the road ahead is flooded choose another route, do not attempt to drive through it. Flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think. They may also have trees or branches that have fallen that may not be visible.

Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic.

After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance – this helps to dry the brakes.

Drive with dipped headlights at all times.

Advice to Pedestrians, Cyclists and motorcyclists;

In areas affected by Orange Weather Warnings you should consider postponing your journey until conditions improve.

Visibility and light is reduced in poor weather conditions. Keep safe by making sure you can be seen. Wear bright clothing with reflective armbands or a reflective belt.

Take extra care when crossing the road or cycling in extremely windy conditions as a sudden gust of wind could blow you into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

Walk on a footpath, where possible and not in the street. If there is a footpath and it is safe to use, look out for falling debris from above, especially in urban areas.

Walk on the right-hand side of the road, facing traffic if there are no footpaths.

Cyclist should ensure that they and their bike are visible to other road users by investing in a good set of front and rear lights (white at the front, red at the back) and by wearing clothes that help you be seen on your bike such as bright and light reflective items.

For advice on severe weather driving tips, please see severe weather advice on the RSA website or check out the RSA Facebook and Twitter pages.

Please also see our severe weather warning videos created in collaboration with Teresa Mannion here. See advice with advice for driving in strong winds here.

For more weather updates, visit Met Eireann’s website: www.met.ie