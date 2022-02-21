ESB crews continuing to carry out repair works in Donegal

ESB crews are continuing to carry out repair works as a significant number of Donegal homes and businesses remain without power due to Storm Franklin.
Milford, Rossgeir and Convoy are among the worst affected areas.
Brian Tapely is from the ESB:
