ESB crews continuing to carry out repair works in Donegal

ESB crews are continuing to carry out repair works as a significant number of Donegal homes and businesses remain without power due to Storm Franklin.

Milford, Rossgeir and Convoy are among the worst affected areas.

Brian Tapely is from the ESB:

esb power
ESB crews continuing to carry out repair works in Donegal

21 February 2022
Flood Sign
Minister to meet with Cllrs over flood relief plans

21 February 2022
computer - Copy
New initiatives to support remote working

21 February 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

21 February 2022
