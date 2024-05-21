Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

In the first hour we have ‘Community Garda Information but before that we hear calls for the provision of a cricket ground in Letterkenny:

Now we have our Local Election Debate 2 – Buncrana Part 1
There are 12 candidates contesting 5 seats in Buncrana with the debates split into two.
Our first panel is:
Fionan Bradley FF
Jack Murray SF
Liam Mulligan Aontu
Kim McMenamin Irish People Party
Eamonn McGee Ind
Peter McLaughlin FG

Part One:

Part Two:

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

21 May 2024
thunderstorm warning
News, Top Stories

Yellow weather warning extended to Donegal

21 May 2024
drink drive
News, Top Stories

Three arrested in four hour window on suspicion of drink driving in Derry city

21 May 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Car repeatedly rams bank in Derry last night

21 May 2024
Letterkenny Power
News, Top Stories

Over 2,500 people affected by Letterkenny power outage

21 May 2024
Ring Doorbell
News, Audio, Top Stories

Importance of home security highlighted after Inishowen incidents

21 May 2024

