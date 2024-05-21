Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

In the first hour we have ‘Community Garda Information but before that we hear calls for the provision of a cricket ground in Letterkenny:

Now we have our Local Election Debate 2 – Buncrana Part 1

There are 12 candidates contesting 5 seats in Buncrana with the debates split into two.

Our first panel is:

Fionan Bradley FF

Jack Murray SF

Liam Mulligan Aontu

Kim McMenamin Irish People Party

Eamonn McGee Ind

Peter McLaughlin FG

Part One:

Part Two: