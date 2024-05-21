Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:
In the first hour we have ‘Community Garda Information but before that we hear calls for the provision of a cricket ground in Letterkenny:
Now we have our Local Election Debate 2 – Buncrana Part 1
There are 12 candidates contesting 5 seats in Buncrana with the debates split into two.
Our first panel is:
Fionan Bradley FF
Jack Murray SF
Liam Mulligan Aontu
Kim McMenamin Irish People Party
Eamonn McGee Ind
Peter McLaughlin FG
Part One:
Part Two: