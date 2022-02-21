Investigations ongoing into corruption claims

Donegal County Council has been told that investigations are ongoing into claims of corruption made by two councillors in November.

The issue was raised at the reconvened January meeting, which is underway at the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny.

Cllr Frank McBrearty, whose interventions caused earlier meetings to be abandoned, is not present at the meeting this afternoon.

At the council’s November meeting, Cllrs Frank McBrearty and Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig both raised questions about the actions of some members and staff, in a discussion during which the word corruption was used.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Jack Murray and CEO John McLaughlin both asked the two councillors to present evidence by the end of January. When asked by Cllr Gary Doherty if evidence had been submitted, Cllr Murray said all he had received was a number of Freedom of Information requests from one of the councillors, accompanied by handwritten notes.

He said he had passed those on to gardai.

The Chief Executive said at the time, he had asked an independent external body to come in and review the files, particularly in relation to the purchase of five houses in Buncrana, about which a number of questions have been raised.

Mr McLaughlin said he has seen no evidence of corruption, and both he and Cllr Murray said they would make no further comment, and allow investigations take their course.