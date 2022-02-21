Minister to meet with Cllrs over flood relief plans

The Minister for the OPW has agreed to meet with Donegal County Councillors to discuss a number of planned flood relief projects for Donegal.

It’s after the OPW was heavily criticised in recent weeks by a number of Councillors over refusing to attend meetings.

Local representatives had been concerned that important projects are effectively at a standstill until there is proper engagement with the OPW.

Minister Patrick O’Donovan was in Donegal last week on other matters but promised he would meet with Cllrs in due course.

Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny MD Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh says it’s vital that that happens:

