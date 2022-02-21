Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Minister to meet with Cllrs over flood relief plans

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

The Minister for the OPW has agreed to meet with Donegal County Councillors to discuss a number of planned flood relief projects for Donegal.

It’s after the OPW was heavily criticised in recent weeks by a number of Councillors over refusing to attend meetings.

Local representatives had been concerned that important projects are effectively at a standstill until there is proper engagement with the OPW.

Minister Patrick O’Donovan was in Donegal last week on other matters but promised he would meet with Cllrs in due course.

Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny MD Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh says it’s vital that that happens:

>*

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Flood Sign
Audio, News, Top Stories

Minister to meet with Cllrs over flood relief plans

21 February 2022
computer - Copy
Audio, News, Top Stories

New initiatives to support remote working

21 February 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

21 February 2022
closed-sign-in-shop-window
News, Top Stories

Storm Franklin: Closures

21 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Flood Sign
Audio, News, Top Stories

Minister to meet with Cllrs over flood relief plans

21 February 2022
computer - Copy
Audio, News, Top Stories

New initiatives to support remote working

21 February 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

21 February 2022
closed-sign-in-shop-window
News, Top Stories

Storm Franklin: Closures

21 February 2022
storm
News, Top Stories

Storm Franklin: Caution advised over fallen trees & debris

21 February 2022
aura big
Audio, News, Top Stories

Third time lucky for delayed Council meeting?

21 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube