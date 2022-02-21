Storm Franklin: Caution advised over fallen trees & debris

Motorists are being advised to watch out for fallen trees and debris on the roads in the aftermath of Storm Franklin.

It comes as a status yellow wind warning is in place for the whole country this morning until 9am.

An orange wind warning for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo came to an end at 7am.

There are reports of a number of fallen trees and debris across Donegal – people are being advised to exercise caution.

Updates:

The road from Tullydish through Grainnes Gap to Muff is closed due to a number of fallen trees.

The R246 Kerrykeel Portsalon Road is blocked by a fallen tree at Greenfort, Portsalon between the Duntinney Crossroads & the Ardglass Crossroads. Donegal County Council staff are currently working to clear the road.

There are two trees down on Ramelton to Ballyare road one blocking the road at turn of the wood.

Tree down on way into Lifford from Letterkenny side just before applegreen filling station in lifford – passable using centre reservation of road.

Road blocked in Gartan this morning with a tree across the road.

Tree down at the bottom of the Solomon’s road that’s blocking the road.

A large tree is down entering manor village from the lifford road side completely blocked.

The road is blocked above portsalon crossroads due to a fallen tree.

Two trees are down along the main road between Tooban & Fahan.