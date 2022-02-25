50 new remote working jobs for Donegal

A leading global provider of customer experience solutions and technology has announced 50 remote working opportunities in Donegal.

Concentrix is expanding its Irish operations with offices already in Dublin, Belfast and Derry.

Concentrix has more than 270,000 staff worldwide provides customer experience and digital solutions for many of the world’s biggest and best-known brands.

The expansion into Donegal will further increase the company’s footprint on the Island of Ireland and underscores the company’s confidence in the skills, talent and ability of the county’s workforce and its attractiveness as a destination for long-term growth and investment.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says the recruitment targeting Donegal demonstrates the county’s attractiveness as a location for investment.

The company is already actively recruiting with opportunities for immediate starts available.