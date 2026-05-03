Gardaí from Buncrana take part in cross-border checkpoints in Bridgend and Muff

Gardaí in Buncrana have participated in cross-border checkpoints, as the May Bank Holiday Roads Policing Operation continues.

The Roads Policing Unit joined Police from Derry City and Strabane in the Bridgend and Muff areas yesterday.

It comes as over 1,700 drivers have been caught speeding since Thursday morning.

200 drivers were also caught holding a mobile phone or not wearing a seatbelt, while 77 people were arrested for driving under the influence of drink or drugs.

Gardaí will continue to carry out Mandatory Intoxicant Testing and high-visibility policing checkpoints until 7am on Tuesday morning.