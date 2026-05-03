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Controlled explosion carried out following discovery of suspicious device outside Letterkenny

Bomb disposal experts were called to Donegal after a suspicious device was found outside Letterkenny yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to a report of a suspicious device near Edenacarnan South.

The Defence Forces have confirmed their Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team responded to a request for assistance from An Garda Síochána in relation to the device at around 3.45pm.

Following an assessment by the EOD team, the suspect device was rendered safe, and the scene was then handed over to AGS and the operation has concluded.

It’s now believed the item was a flare, following an inspection.

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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