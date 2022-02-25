Almost €400,000 for Donegal under Town & village renewal Scheme

Almost €400,000 has been allocated to Donegal under the latest round of the Town and village renewal Scheme.

Churchill, Moville and Newtowncunnigham are all set to benefit while money has also been allocated to a County-wide project to develop a Relocation Marketing Campaign.

The funding will go towards enhancing various amenities in the villages in question.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says it’s positive outcome for the county:

Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh says it’s a testament to both the local groups and Donegal County Council:

Full details below: