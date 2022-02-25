Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Almost €400,000 for Donegal under Town & village renewal Scheme

Almost €400,000 has been allocated to Donegal under the latest round of the Town and village renewal Scheme.

Churchill, Moville and Newtowncunnigham are all set to benefit while money has also been allocated to a County-wide project to develop a Relocation Marketing Campaign.

The funding will go towards enhancing various amenities in the villages in question.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says it’s positive outcome for the county:

Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh says it’s a testament to both the local groups and Donegal County Council:

Full details below: 

  • €100,000 has been allocated to Churchill for the upgrade and enhancement of the village centre adding colour and vibrancy, thereby improving the visual amenity and associated public realm.
  • €100,000 has been awarded to Moville to provide for the enhancement and improvement of visual and recreational amenities in the “Bath Green” to support the economic and social recovery of the community in Moville.
  • €100,000 has been allocated to Newtowncunningham, with the intended project providing for a dedicated outdoor “Space for Young People – Generation Alpha” centrally located, and consolidating the village core as a place for all its people, allowing for a vibrant hub for community employment.
  • €90,000 has been provided to the County for a Relocation Marketing Campaign, to develop and execute an integrated relocation marketing campaign, showcasing Donegal as the ideal location for remote working, and encouraging relocation to rural towns and villages across the County

 

