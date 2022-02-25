Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Bishop describes violence in Ukraine as ‘diabolical’

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

The Bishop of Raphoe has described the violence in Ukraine as diabolical.

It’s understood Russian troops have now reached the streets of Kyiv as civilians are warned to stay at home.

Missile strikes have continued since the early hours of this morning and gunfire can be heard in the governmental district.

A special rosary and service will be held On Ash Wednesday in St Eunan’s Cathedral in Letterkenny with people from Russia Ukraine and surrounding areas living locally encouraged to attend.

It gets underway at 8.30pm.

Bishop of Raphoe & Chair of the Bishop Council for Justice & Peace says Alan McGuckian everyone needs to unite in prayer for end to this:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

covid test
News, Top Stories

Almost 8,000 cases of Covid-19 reported today

25 February 2022
Homeless
News, Top Stories

Number of families homeless in NW up 57%

25 February 2022
Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue TD pictured with Sarah McKay, Vice President, Service Delivery, Concentrix, Denis Curran Head of Regions, Property and Enterprise Development, IDA Ireland and Philip Cassidy, EVP, Corporate Strategy, Special Projects & Real Estate, Concentrix at he announcement in the Radisson Hotel, (NW Newspix) •
News, Top Stories

50 new remote working jobs for Donegal

25 February 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

25 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

covid test
News, Top Stories

Almost 8,000 cases of Covid-19 reported today

25 February 2022
Homeless
News, Top Stories

Number of families homeless in NW up 57%

25 February 2022
Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue TD pictured with Sarah McKay, Vice President, Service Delivery, Concentrix, Denis Curran Head of Regions, Property and Enterprise Development, IDA Ireland and Philip Cassidy, EVP, Corporate Strategy, Special Projects & Real Estate, Concentrix at he announcement in the Radisson Hotel, (NW Newspix) •
News, Top Stories

50 new remote working jobs for Donegal

25 February 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

25 February 2022
bishop alan mc guckian
Audio, News, Top Stories

Bishop describes violence in Ukraine as ‘diabolical’

25 February 2022
messagebottle
Audio, News, Top Stories

Message in a bottle makes journey to Donegal!

25 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube