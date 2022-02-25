Bishop describes violence in Ukraine as ‘diabolical’

The Bishop of Raphoe has described the violence in Ukraine as diabolical.

It’s understood Russian troops have now reached the streets of Kyiv as civilians are warned to stay at home.

Missile strikes have continued since the early hours of this morning and gunfire can be heard in the governmental district.

A special rosary and service will be held On Ash Wednesday in St Eunan’s Cathedral in Letterkenny with people from Russia Ukraine and surrounding areas living locally encouraged to attend.

It gets underway at 8.30pm.

Bishop of Raphoe & Chair of the Bishop Council for Justice & Peace says Alan McGuckian everyone needs to unite in prayer for end to this: