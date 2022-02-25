Cllr believes Newtowncunningham funding will lead to big things

A Donegal County Councillor is confident that the money allocated to Newtowncunningham today will lead to big things for the village.

€100,000 has been allocated to Newtowncunningham under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme, with the intended project providing for a dedicated outdoor space for young people.

However some of the money will also be geared towards creating a Master Plan for the area.

Cllr Paul Canning says in time, more funding will be needed to implement what the Newtown Focus Group hope to achieve: