Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Council acquisition of five Mica properties being reviewed

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

The CEO of Donegal County Council has confirmed that the acquisition of five Mica affected properties in Buncrana is being reviewed by an external company.

At yesterday’s special meeting of Donegal County Council it was agreed that the context for the decision to purchase the five homes in An Crannla Estate would be made public.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle raised the issue in the Dail yesterday also.

He claims he has made multiple Parliamentary Questions and Freedom of Information Requests during the Dail term on the issue of Mica and says the standard of the replies have left a lot to be desired.

Speaking in the Dail, Deputy Pringle says a culture of openness needs to be created:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

newtowncunningham
Audio, News, Top Stories

Almost €400,000 for Donegal under Town & village renewal Scheme

25 February 2022
Directprovision1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government working to end Direct Provision

25 February 2022
LUHED
Audio, News, Top Stories

Major cuts to hospital waiting lists by years end

25 February 2022
football 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Improvements to Strabane sporting facilities a step closer

25 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

newtowncunningham
Audio, News, Top Stories

Almost €400,000 for Donegal under Town & village renewal Scheme

25 February 2022
Directprovision1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government working to end Direct Provision

25 February 2022
LUHED
Audio, News, Top Stories

Major cuts to hospital waiting lists by years end

25 February 2022
football 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Improvements to Strabane sporting facilities a step closer

25 February 2022
Mica House 5
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mica homeowners ‘cannot be held to ransom’

25 February 2022
money20171162017705
News, Top Stories

Donegal groups can apply now for CLÁR funding

25 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube