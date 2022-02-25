Council acquisition of five Mica properties being reviewed

The CEO of Donegal County Council has confirmed that the acquisition of five Mica affected properties in Buncrana is being reviewed by an external company.

At yesterday’s special meeting of Donegal County Council it was agreed that the context for the decision to purchase the five homes in An Crannla Estate would be made public.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle raised the issue in the Dail yesterday also.

He claims he has made multiple Parliamentary Questions and Freedom of Information Requests during the Dail term on the issue of Mica and says the standard of the replies have left a lot to be desired.

Speaking in the Dail, Deputy Pringle says a culture of openness needs to be created: