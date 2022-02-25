Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Demonstration held in call for files in Noah Donohoe investigation to be released

A big crowd demonstrated at the PSNI headquarters in East Belfast earlier as the mother of Noah Donohoe made fresh calls for more information on files relating to his death.

The 14-year-old was found dead in a storm drain in North Belfast in June 2020 – 6 days after he went missing.

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton says the PSNI is fully committed to finding answers for the Donohoe family.

He also says with an ongoing coroner’s investigation – it would be inappropriate to comment further.

MLA Gerry Carroll was at today’s protest:

 

Noah Donohoe
Audio, News, Top Stories

Demonstration held in call for files in Noah Donohoe investigation to be released

25 February 2022
covid test
News, Top Stories

Almost 8,000 cases of Covid-19 reported today

25 February 2022
Homeless
News, Top Stories

Number of families homeless in NW up 57%

25 February 2022
Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue TD pictured with Sarah McKay, Vice President, Service Delivery, Concentrix, Denis Curran Head of Regions, Property and Enterprise Development, IDA Ireland and Philip Cassidy, EVP, Corporate Strategy, Special Projects & Real Estate, Concentrix at he announcement in the Radisson Hotel, (NW Newspix) •
News, Top Stories

50 new remote working jobs for Donegal

25 February 2022
Advertisement

