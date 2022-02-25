Demonstration held in call for files in Noah Donohoe investigation to be released

A big crowd demonstrated at the PSNI headquarters in East Belfast earlier as the mother of Noah Donohoe made fresh calls for more information on files relating to his death.

The 14-year-old was found dead in a storm drain in North Belfast in June 2020 – 6 days after he went missing.

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton says the PSNI is fully committed to finding answers for the Donohoe family.

He also says with an ongoing coroner’s investigation – it would be inappropriate to comment further.

MLA Gerry Carroll was at today’s protest: