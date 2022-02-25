Donegal groups can apply now for CLÁR funding to help revitalise local rural communities.

€7M has been allocated nationally for the 2022 Programme.

Donegal groups can apply now for CLÁR funding which supports small scale infrastructural projects in rural areas that have experienced significant levels of population decline.

The funding is for the development of local facilities and amenities in rural areas.

Community Groups are encouraged to consider applying for funding for projects such as the provision of Youth Hubs, Multi-Use Gaming Areas, Skateboard Parks, Playgrounds, Handball Alleys, Community Cinemas and Gyms.

Minister Heather Humphreys has increased funding for this years programme by over 25% this year, in recognition of the importance of the programme to some of our most remote rural areas.

The Measures being funded under the 2022 CLÁR Programme are:

Measure 1: Developing Community Facilities & Amenities

Measure 2: Mobility, Cancer Care and Community First Responders Transport

Measure 3: “Our Islands”

Local groups should check out the website of the Department of Rural and Community Development for more information and details of how to apply:

https://www.gov.ie/en/policy-information/91ba52-clar/