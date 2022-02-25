Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Donegal groups can apply now for CLÁR funding

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Donegal groups can apply now for CLÁR funding to help revitalise local rural communities.

€7M has been allocated nationally for the 2022 Programme.

Donegal groups can apply now for CLÁR funding which supports small scale infrastructural projects in rural areas that have experienced significant levels of population decline.

The funding is for the development of local facilities and amenities in rural areas.

Community Groups are encouraged to consider applying for funding for projects such as the provision of Youth Hubs, Multi-Use Gaming Areas, Skateboard Parks, Playgrounds, Handball Alleys, Community Cinemas and Gyms.

Minister Heather Humphreys has increased funding for this years programme by over 25% this year, in recognition of the importance of the programme to some of our most remote rural areas.

The Measures being funded under the 2022 CLÁR Programme are:

Measure 1: Developing Community Facilities & Amenities

Measure 2: Mobility, Cancer Care and Community First Responders Transport

Measure 3: “Our Islands”

Local groups should check out the website of the Department of Rural and Community Development for more information and details of how to apply:
https://www.gov.ie/en/policy-information/91ba52-clar/

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

newtowncunningham
Audio, News, Top Stories

Almost €400,000 for Donegal under Town & village renewal Scheme

25 February 2022
Directprovision1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government working to end Direct Provision

25 February 2022
LUHED
Audio, News, Top Stories

Major cuts to hospital waiting lists by years end

25 February 2022
football 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Improvements to Strabane sporting facilities a step closer

25 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

newtowncunningham
Audio, News, Top Stories

Almost €400,000 for Donegal under Town & village renewal Scheme

25 February 2022
Directprovision1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government working to end Direct Provision

25 February 2022
LUHED
Audio, News, Top Stories

Major cuts to hospital waiting lists by years end

25 February 2022
football 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Improvements to Strabane sporting facilities a step closer

25 February 2022
Mica House 5
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mica homeowners ‘cannot be held to ransom’

25 February 2022
money20171162017705
News, Top Stories

Donegal groups can apply now for CLÁR funding

25 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube