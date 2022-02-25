Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Government working to end Direct Provision

The Equality Minister says the Government’s working to deliver its commitment to end Direct Provision by the end of 2024.

Roderic O’Gorman says they’re in the process of purchasing a significant number of units of housing across the country.

He says over the course of this year people who are currently in direct provision will be moving into own door or own room accommodation within the community.

Minister O’Gorman says several direct provision centres across the country have already been closed.

