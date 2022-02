The Dail has heard that high house prices in Donegal and a failure by Government to address derelict and vacant properties is forcing people into homelessness and to flee the county.

That’s according to Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn who was speaking last evening during statements on the Town Centre First Policy.

He says it’s unacceptable that properties are let lie vacant when in the midst of a housing crisis.

Deputy MacLochlainn says there is simply nowhere for people to live: