Improvements to Strabane sporting facilities a step closer

It’s hoped that sporting facilities in Strabane will be upgraded in the near future.

A motion was passed at the latest sitting of Derry City and Strabane District Council calling for floodlights to be installed at the Arena Pitch in Melvin Sport Complex and for the transfer of the land at Lisnafin playing pitches to the council and for the development of these facilities.

Councillor Michaela Boyle brought forward the motion.

Cllr Boyle says the stage will be to ensure the necessary funding is in place to carry out the works: