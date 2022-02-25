Investigation ongoing into suspected deer poaching

Police believe two recent deer poaching incidents in the Ardmore area of Derry may be linked.

The first incident was a report of suspected deer poaching in the Gosheden Road area on 10th November last year when a dead deer was found in a field in the area.

The second incident, reported to police on 9th January just before 6:40pm, was about suspicious activity in the same area involving a silver-coloured vehicle in the area.

Police are making further enquiries and, at this time, they believe these incidents may be linked.

Wildlife Liaison Officer, Emma Meredith says all reports of deer poaching are taken seriously and stresses that they will investigate this type of wildlife crime like any other.

If you’ve information about this incident call 101.