Investigation ongoing into suspected deer poaching

Police believe two recent deer poaching incidents in the Ardmore area of Derry may be linked.

The first incident was a report of suspected deer poaching in the Gosheden Road area on 10th November last year when a dead deer was found in a field in the area.

The second incident, reported to police on 9th January just before 6:40pm, was about suspicious activity in the same area involving a silver-coloured vehicle in the area.

Police are making further enquiries and, at this time, they believe these incidents may be linked.

Wildlife Liaison Officer, Emma Meredith says all reports of deer poaching are taken seriously and stresses that they will investigate this type of wildlife crime like any other.

If you’ve information about this incident call 101.

Top Stories

newtowncunningham
Audio, News, Top Stories

Almost €400,000 for Donegal under Town & village renewal Scheme

25 February 2022
Directprovision1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government working to end Direct Provision

25 February 2022
LUHED
Audio, News, Top Stories

Major cuts to hospital waiting lists by years end

25 February 2022
football 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Improvements to Strabane sporting facilities a step closer

25 February 2022
