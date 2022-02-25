Message in a bottle makes journey to Donegal!

A message in a bottle launched into the Atlantic 13 years ago has made it all the way to Donegal.

Mairead Gallagher and her friend made the discovery while walking on Magheraroarty beach this morning.

The pair stumbled upon a plastic bottle and upon closer examination discovered a handwritten note inside it.

It’s the second such find in a matter of weeks after a Belfast couple made a similar discovery while walking the same beach in January.

Speaking to Highland Radio News Mairead says that from initial investigations the bottle has been in the water since 2009 and believes that it could have travelled all the way from Iceland: