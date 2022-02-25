Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Message in a bottle makes journey to Donegal!

A message in a bottle launched into the Atlantic 13 years ago has made it all the way to Donegal.

Mairead Gallagher and her friend made the discovery while walking on Magheraroarty beach this morning.

The pair stumbled upon a plastic bottle and upon closer examination discovered a handwritten note inside it.

It’s the second such find in a matter of weeks after a Belfast couple made a similar discovery while walking the same beach in January.

Speaking to Highland Radio News Mairead says that from initial investigations the bottle has been in the water since 2009 and believes that it could have travelled all the way from Iceland:

covid test
News, Top Stories

Almost 8,000 cases of Covid-19 reported today

25 February 2022
Homeless
News, Top Stories

Number of families homeless in NW up 57%

25 February 2022
Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue TD pictured with Sarah McKay, Vice President, Service Delivery, Concentrix, Denis Curran Head of Regions, Property and Enterprise Development, IDA Ireland and Philip Cassidy, EVP, Corporate Strategy, Special Projects & Real Estate, Concentrix at he announcement in the Radisson Hotel, (NW Newspix) •
News, Top Stories

50 new remote working jobs for Donegal

25 February 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

25 February 2022
