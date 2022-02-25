Mica homeowners ‘cannot be held to ransom’

The Chair of Donegal County Council’s Mica Redress Committee has warned that homeowners cannot be held to ransom.

A special council meeting was held yesterday to discuss the issue which is affecting thousands of people in Donegal.

The CEO of Donegal County Council, John McLaughlin confirmed that just 5 affected properties have so far been fully repaired under the 90/10 scheme with 686 stage 1 applications currently submitted.

Councillor Martin McDermott says consideration of applications must be expedited to ensure homes are fixed.

He calling for an urgent decision to be made on the applications in question: