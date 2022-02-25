Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Number of families homeless in NW up 57%

9,150 people accessed emergency accommodation in Ireland in January.

It’s a 2% increase on December’s total of 8,914, and includes more than 2,500 children.

71 adults in the North West accessed emergency accommodation last month, 29 of them in Donegal. The number of families registered as homeless in the region is up 57% to 11 including 16 children compared to figures from December.

The figures from the Department of Housing does not include numbers of rough sleepers, those in direct provision or women in refuge centres.

Homeless
News, Top Stories

Number of families homeless in NW up 57%

25 February 2022
Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue TD pictured with Sarah McKay, Vice President, Service Delivery, Concentrix, Denis Curran Head of Regions, Property and Enterprise Development, IDA Ireland and Philip Cassidy, EVP, Corporate Strategy, Special Projects & Real Estate, Concentrix at he announcement in the Radisson Hotel, (NW Newspix) •
News, Top Stories

50 new remote working jobs for Donegal

25 February 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

25 February 2022
bishop alan mc guckian
Audio, News, Top Stories

Bishop describes violence in Ukraine as ‘diabolical’

25 February 2022
