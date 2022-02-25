Number of families homeless in NW up 57%

9,150 people accessed emergency accommodation in Ireland in January.

It’s a 2% increase on December’s total of 8,914, and includes more than 2,500 children.

71 adults in the North West accessed emergency accommodation last month, 29 of them in Donegal. The number of families registered as homeless in the region is up 57% to 11 including 16 children compared to figures from December.

The figures from the Department of Housing does not include numbers of rough sleepers, those in direct provision or women in refuge centres.