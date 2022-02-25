Outstanding victory – Derry Boss Ruaidhri Higgins



Derry City inflicted a first defeat of the season upon Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers on Friday night

Jamie McGonigle’s goal deep into injury time saw the Candystripes beat Rovers 2-1 at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Will Patching had Derry in front on 51 minutes from the penalty spot and then Dylan Watts leveled the tie for the visiting hoops.

After last weeks draw with Dundalk, the win is Derry’s first of the season and a big one it was to.