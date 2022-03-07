DL Debate – Shamrocks Special & Mícheál Naughton

On this week’s DL Debate, Brendan Devenney was a guest at the North London Shamrocks Dinner Dance over the weekend, where he spoke with the Donegal contingent involved, Coaches Michael Boyle and Peter Witherow plus Shamrocks and current London players, Nathan mc Elwaine, Enda Mc Cormack and Conor McGonagle.

We also hear from President of the LGFA Mícheál Naughton on the motion of integration with the GAA and Camogie Association, LYIT Ladies Manager Katie Herron ahead of the All Ireland Moynihan Cup Final, there’s also Donegal Ladies Football Manager Maxi Curran and Donegal Hurling boss Mickey McCann.

Listen to the DL Debate in association with Sara’s Kitchen at Sister Sara’s Letterkenny: