Healthy Oceans project to be rolled out in several Donegal primary schools

A number of schools in County Donegal are set to take part in a Healthy Oceans project – designed to create positive actions to raise awareness and engagement about the ocean in the schools and local communities.

The Explorers Healthy Oceans project aims to help primary school children to learn about the ocean and how they can take action to improve the ocean’s health.

The project is run by the Marine Institute and the Leave No Trace Ireland organisation, which will roll the project out to two Donegal primary schools – Scoil Íosagain in Buncrana, and Scoil Cholmcille in Glengad.

Patricia Orme, Director of the Marine Institute said that through the Healthy Oceans Projects, the Marine Institute hopes that the school children and their wider community will gain a greater appreciation of the importance of the ocean and an understanding of the significant impact of the ocean on our daily lives.

Both schools will be in with a chance of winning a Marine Institute Explorers Ocean Champion Award this June.

You can find out more at their website – explorers.ie.