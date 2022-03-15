Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Healthy Oceans project to be rolled out in several Donegal primary schools

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

A number of schools in County Donegal are set to take part in a Healthy Oceans project – designed to create positive actions to raise awareness and engagement about the ocean in the schools and local communities.

The Explorers Healthy Oceans project aims to help primary school children to learn about the ocean and how they can take action to improve the ocean’s health.

The project is run by the Marine Institute and the Leave No Trace Ireland organisation, which will roll the project out to two Donegal primary schools – Scoil Íosagain in Buncrana, and Scoil Cholmcille in Glengad.

Patricia Orme, Director of the Marine Institute said that through the Healthy Oceans Projects, the Marine Institute hopes that the school children and their wider community will gain a greater appreciation of the importance of the ocean and an understanding of the significant impact of the ocean on our daily lives.

Both schools will be in with a chance of winning a Marine Institute Explorers Ocean Champion Award this June.

You can find out more at their website – explorers.ie.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

marine institute explorers
News, Top Stories

Healthy Oceans project to be rolled out in several Donegal primary schools

15 March 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices on Monday, March 14th

14 March 2022
PSNI_VAN
News, Top Stories

Security alert in Derry continuing this evening

14 March 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

9,371 new ROI Covid-19 cases, over 1,000 in hospitals nationally

14 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

marine institute explorers
News, Top Stories

Healthy Oceans project to be rolled out in several Donegal primary schools

15 March 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices on Monday, March 14th

14 March 2022
PSNI_VAN
News, Top Stories

Security alert in Derry continuing this evening

14 March 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

9,371 new ROI Covid-19 cases, over 1,000 in hospitals nationally

14 March 2022
psni car
News, Top Stories

Police appeal for witnesses after weekend Derry collision

14 March 2022
Minister-Coveney-Feature-540X350
Audio, News, Top Stories

Pressure must be put on Russia to end “brutality” of Ukraine war – Coveney

14 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube