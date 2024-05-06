Foyle MLA concerned at build up of rubbish on popular river walk

The North’s Environmental Crime Unit has been tasked to carry out an inspection on the River Foyle.

It’s in response to concerns over a significant amount of rubbish washing up along the riverbank at Coshowen which is a popular walking route with locals.

Officers from the Environmental Crime Unit within the Environment Agency will inform Derry City and Strabane District Council of any action needed.

Foyle MLA Padraig Delargy is appealing to those responsible for the dumping to desist.

He says residents are very concerned..………