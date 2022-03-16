Calls for more progress on Letterkenny to Burtonport Greenway

A Letterkenny and Milford District Councillor says he wants to see more commitment from Donegal County Council to promoting and developing the Letterkenny to Burtonport Greenway.

Cllr Michael McBride says this was one of the first greenway projects in the county to be progressed, largely because a large number of people attached to community groups right along the route put in a lot of work to get the ball rolling.

However, Cllr McBride believes the council could and should be doing more in order to have the Letterkenny to Burtonport route reach its potential: