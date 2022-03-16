LUH issues ED appeal ahead of Bank Holidays

Letterkenny University Hospital is asking people not to attend the Emergency Department in the coming days unless it’s absolutely necessary.

Management say the period around St Patrick’s Day is always busy, and with two Bank Holidays this week, they are very concerned.

Management say the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital is very busy, and people are experiencing long waiting times on trolleys before being admitted to a bed on a ward. Yesterday, 139 patients presented to the ED.

The ongoing pressure on bed availability has also resulted in a number of elective procedures being postponed, and patients are being contacted directly if their procedure is being postponed.

In a statement this afternoon, Manager Sean Murphy says the hospital is seeing a significant increase in COVID-19 positive admissions and attendances, while also dealing with high volumes of non-Covid patients.

Today, there are 84 patients with COVID-19 being treated in the hospital, while 11 wards are affected by COVID-19 outbreaks.

As a result, Visiting restrictions remain in place at the hospital, with visiting only allowed on compassionate grounds, and arranged in advance with the nurse manager on the ward.

***********************

Statement in full –

Media Statement

Visiting Restrictions remain in place at Letterkenny University Hospital

16 March 2022

Visiting restrictions remain in place at Letterkenny University Hospital as the site continues to be severely impacted by COVID-19.

The hospital is seeing a significant increase in COVID-19 positive admissions and attendances, while also dealing with high volumes of non-Covid patients. Today, Wednesday, 16 March there are 84 patients with COVID-19 being treated in the hospital. In addition there are 11 wards affected by COVID-19 outbreaks.

Access to visiting continues to be limited to compassionate grounds only and these visits should be arranged in advance with the nurse manager on the ward.

In addition, the Emergency Department is very busy and people are experiencing long waiting times on trolleys before being admitted to a bed on a ward. Yesterday 139 patients presented to the Emergency Department.

The ongoing pressure on bed availability has also resulted in a number of elective procedures being postponed and patients are being contacted directly if their procedure is being postponed.

The hospital acknowledges that delays in the Emergency Department and postponing procedures are very difficult for patients and their families and would like to apologise for the inconvenience and distress these delays cause.

The hospital is committed to treating everyone who presents at the Emergency Department; people who are seriously injured or ill are assessed and treated as a priority and those who do not require urgent care may be waiting longer.

Sean Murphy, Hospital Manager at Letterkenny University Hospital said, “Our hospital is extremely challenged by the rising number of Covid-19 admissions and ongoing high attendances at our Emergency Department. The current rise in cases reinforces the need for all of us to continue to adhere to the public health advice. By continuing to manage the risk for yourself, you also do so for others who are more vulnerable.

St Patrick’s Day has always been a very busy day for Emergency Departments and given that this year we will have two bank holidays and a weekend together, I would like to remind the public to consider all care options before attending the Emergency Department. If your health problem is not an emergency you should contact your GP during normal surgery hours or the NoWDOC GP out of hours service, in the first instance.

“I want to thank the public for their ongoing support of our efforts to keep Covid out of our hospital. These precautions will help protect our patients and keep infections out of our hospital.”