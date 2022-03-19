Brigade finish in fourth at European Cricket League

The European Cricket League came to an end in Malaga on Saturday afternoon and after a narrow defeat to Brescia in the morning’s eliminator it was a fourth place finish for North West and Irish T20 champions, Brigade.

The competition reverted to its original 10-over format for Finals Day and the Beechgrove side got off to a flyer batting first against the Italian champions in the 3rd v 4th match, with David Murdock and Graeme McCarter posting a 79-run opening stand in the first 7 overs.

Murdock, who has enjoyed an impressive few days, smashed 5 sixes and 2 fours in his 26-ball 48 while McCarter added 34 from 25 (2 fours, 2 sixes).

Unfortunately for Brigade they were only able to add another 16 runs in the final three overs and that was to be their undoing.

Defending a total of 95, Ryan Macbeth, another player to have caught the eye in this tournament, gave Brigade hope with a wicket in the first over of the reply before a 70-run stand between Ali Raza Islam (41) and Babar Hussain (25) took the game away.

Macbeth came back to claim both set batsmen and finish with brilliant figures of 3-10 but the Italians managed to get over the line with just three balls to spare.

A fourth-placed finish in a tournament where 33 teams started out was some feat for the Waterside club but it was all the more remarkable given the hurdles they had to overcome.