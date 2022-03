A charity climb is taking place at Mount Errigal today, in aid of the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association, as well as for repairs to Halla Mor in Dungloe.

The event, called Packie’s Climb in Memory of Maura, is taking place this afternoon – and has already raised more than its €5,000 initial goal.

You can donate to the climb until the 22nd of April at the following link: https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/11428824_packie-s-climb-in-memory-of-maura.html