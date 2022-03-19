Conor Orr wins Midlands Grand National

Donegal jockey Conor Orr won the Midlands Grand National on Saturday afternoon on board the 12/1 shot Screaming Colours for trainer William Durkan.

Orr made his way to Uttoexter after two rides on the final day at the Cheltenham Festival where he rode Colonel Mustard to a third place finish in the County Hurdle.

The win is Orr’s eleventh of the season.

You can see the finish below.