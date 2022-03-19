Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Conor Orr wins Midlands Grand National

Donegal jockey Conor Orr won the Midlands Grand National on Saturday afternoon on board the 12/1 shot Screaming Colours for trainer William Durkan.

Orr made his way to Uttoexter after two rides on the final day at the Cheltenham Festival where he rode Colonel Mustard to a third place finish in the County Hurdle.

The win is Orr’s eleventh of the season.

You can see the finish below.

Top Stories

packies climb
News, Top Stories

Charity climb taking place at Mount Errigal today

19 March 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch live! A two hour special from London

19 March 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

Highest number of Covid patients in hospital in over 12 months today

19 March 2022
pringle 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Pringle criticises Government for inaction on energy costs

19 March 2022
