Conor Orr wins Midlands Grand National

Donegal jockey Conor Orr won the Midlands Grand National on Saturday afternoon on board the 12/1 shot Screaming Colours for trainer William Durkan.
Orr made his way to Uttoexter after two rides on the final day at the Cheltenham Festival where he rode Colonel Mustard to a third place finish in the County Hurdle.
The win is Orr’s eleventh of the season.
You can see the finish below.
Another big one for the Irish! Screaming Colours wins the £150,000 Boulton Group Midlands Grand National for Conor Orr and William Durkan at @UttoxeterRaces! pic.twitter.com/Pu7YJYkEPQ
— At The Races (@AtTheRaces) March 19, 2022