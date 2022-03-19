Further calls for enquiry into nursing home deaths

The Taoiseach is coming under pressure to support a public inquiry into nursing home deaths during the pandemic.

Many families who lost loved ones in nursing homes say they are still looking for answers, almost two years on from the first wave of Covid-19 here.

The calls from the campaign group Care Champions, come ahead of a National Ceremony of Remembrance and Reflection tomorrow.

They are pushing for an enquiry to encompass all nursing homes throughout the country.

Its chairperson Majella Beaty says it’s not about a witch hunt – and that an enquiry would be about getting answers and correcting past mistakes…