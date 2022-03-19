Maxi Curran reflects on Donegal’s victory over Dublin in National Football League Semi Final

Donegal Ladies will play in the Lidl Ladies National Football League Final after they beat Dublin 2-08 to 1-10 in Clones.

Maxi Curran’s side looked all set to lose out before two goals in thirty seconds saw them claim the victory.

Emma Mc Croary scored the first goal before Yvonne Bonner slotted into the empty goal to give Donegal the win.

They will now face Meath in the decider after they overcame Mayo 2-12 to 1-09.

After the game, Donegal boss Maxi Curran praised his side’s never say die attitude…