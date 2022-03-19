Pringle criticises Government for inaction on energy costs

A Donegal Deputy has criticised the government for missing opportunities to manage rising energy costs.

In a statement, Independent TD Thomas Pringle said that failure to intervene in time has now left people struggling financially.

He has also criticised Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan for not stepping in early enough to stop electricity and gas companies hiking their prices up.

Deputy Pringle says he’ll be bringing the matter to the Dail when it reopens again next week.

He says the Government should have been much more proactive: