Donegal will face All Ireland champions Meath in the National Football League Final after they beat Dublin 2-08 to 1-10 in Clones.

Two goals in 30 seconds from Emma McCroary and Yvonne Bonner helped Maxi Currans side to the victory.

After the game, Donegal midfielder Katy Herron told Maureen O’Donnell she;s over the moon with the win.